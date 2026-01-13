HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We were ready for ground offensives: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details

We were ready for ground offensives: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 13, 2026 14:17 IST

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and any misadventure by the adversary will be dealt with effectively, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday, sending a firm message to Pakistan.

IMAGE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi addressesa press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

The Army chief, addressing a press conference, said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.

Extensively elaborating on various aspects of Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi said it helped in resetting the strategic assumptions as the Indian military struck deep to dismantle terror infrastructure and puncturing Islamabad's "longstanding nuclear rhetoric".

 

"As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to," he said.

Gen Dwivedi said the operation was India's calibrated and resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrating readiness, precision, and strategic clarity.

He also said that the Indian Army had mobilised its troops and was ready for ground offensives.

"The situation along the northern front remains stable, but needs constant vigil. Renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the gradual normalisation of the situation," he said.

"Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

The Army chief said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
