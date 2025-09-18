HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 18, 2025 20:30 IST

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday asserted that 'fauj' is the only place where there is no nepotism, as he urged children to aspire to join the armed forces to serve the nation and explore places.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan interacts with school children in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI video grab

During an interaction with school children in Ranchi, Gen Chauhan also said that the armed forces made maximum efforts this year to rescue citizens amid a high number of natural calamities.

 

"The 'fauj' (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism... You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world," he said.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Gen Chauhan said the first strike was conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties.

"Precision strikes for long-distance targets during the night required special efforts... We beat Pakistan decisively in every escalation during Operation Sindoor," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Gen Chauhan also said that warfare, driven by technology, has now expanded to newer domains like cyber.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
