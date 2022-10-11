News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Was told to fight Cong prez polls 18 hours earlier: Kharge

Was told to fight Cong prez polls 18 hours earlier: Kharge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 11, 2022 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that he was asked to contest the election for the top party post less than 24 hours before he filed the nomination papers.

IMAGE: Congress party's national presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a meeting, in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kharge, who proudly recalled his several decades' old association with the party, underscored that he has entered the fray while holding the view that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi should have taken up the mantle.

“I was asked to fight the presidential poll 18 hours before the filing of nomination papers. When I questioned why am I being asked to throw my hat in the ring, I learnt that Rahul Gandhi does not want any member from his family to occupy the top party post”, Kharge told a press conference at the Bihar Congress headquarters in Patna.

Widely seen as the clear favourite, Kharge, added “I am of the belief that the party needs Rahul Gandhi and his leadership. He should have been the party president again. But I respect the nobility of his sentiments”.

 

It is widely believed that Gandhi has put his foot down to blunt the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of “dynasty rule” in the Congress.

The octogenarian iterated that his priority, if he is elected as national president of the party, would be to ensure implementation of the ‘Udaipur Declaration', including 50 per cent tickets in elections to those aged under 50 years.

‘Udaipur Declaration' is a set of proposals that was adopted at a ‘chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) organised by the Congress in Rajasthan in May this year.

In remarks that may be construed as an indirect dig at his rival Shashi Tharoor, Kharge said he saw no need for releasing his manifesto or giving too many interviews in the media.

Tharoor, party MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is also in the race for the post.

“These elections are like an internal family matter (ghar ki baat). I am here to play a role but there are many things which I would not like to say in public”, said the veteran leader.

He also asserted that the Congress was committed to “saving the Constitution” which was allegedly under assault from the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Here's why Kharge stayed away from Bharat Jodo Yatra
Here's why Kharge stayed away from Bharat Jodo Yatra
'Is Kharge What Young India Needs?
'Is Kharge What Young India Needs?
Kharge or Tharoor won't be remote-controlled: Rahul
Kharge or Tharoor won't be remote-controlled: Rahul
Ready to transfer Palghar lynching to CBI: Maha to SC
Ready to transfer Palghar lynching to CBI: Maha to SC
Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me: Modi
Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me: Modi
'Amitabh is not just a legend, he is a feeling'
'Amitabh is not just a legend, he is a feeling'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!

Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!

Like two brothers: Kharge on contest with Tharoor

Like two brothers: Kharge on contest with Tharoor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances