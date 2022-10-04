Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!

IMAGE: Who will succeed Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seen here paying floral tributes at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti 2022? Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor? Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress is set to see a contest for the party president's post for the first time in 20 years.

In one corner is Mallikarjun Kharge, the candidate with the reported support of the Gandhi-Nehru trio who run the party.

In the other corner, Dr Shashi Tharoor, three time MP, bestseller author, wordsmith and former UN diplomat, supported by a mere handful of party leaders.

Kharge is 80; Tharoor is 66. Neither is a spring chicken in a country where the majority is under the age of 35.

Interestingly, both contenders are from the South; Kharge from Karnataka and Tharoor from Kerala, states where the Congress still retains some electoral clout.

But Kharge, a politician of long standing, has a rather drab personality without the charisma credentials essential to challenge Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Tharoor, on the other hand, apparently has a beautiful mind with a large personal following on social media, but is seen as a bantamweight in national politics.

Everyone knows who will win the election to succed Sonia Gandhi as Congress president. But who would YOU prefer? Time to Vote!

