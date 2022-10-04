News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!

Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: October 04, 2022 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Who will succeed Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seen here paying floral tributes at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti 2022? Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor? Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The Congress is set to see a contest for the party president's post for the first time in 20 years.

In one corner is Mallikarjun Kharge, the candidate with the reported support of the Gandhi-Nehru trio who run the party.

In the other corner, Dr Shashi Tharoor, three time MP, bestseller author, wordsmith and former UN diplomat, supported by a mere handful of party leaders.

Kharge is 80; Tharoor is 66. Neither is a spring chicken in a country where the majority is under the age of 35.

Interestingly, both contenders are from the South; Kharge from Karnataka and Tharoor from Kerala, states where the Congress still retains some electoral clout.

But Kharge, a politician of long standing, has a rather drab personality without the charisma credentials essential to challenge Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Tharoor, on the other hand, apparently has a beautiful mind with a large personal following on social media, but is seen as a bantamweight in national politics.

Everyone knows who will win the election to succed Sonia Gandhi as Congress president. But who would YOU prefer? Time to Vote!

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
Tharoor has a vision for Congress, will others see it?
Tharoor has a vision for Congress, will others see it?
Cong prez poll: G-23 leaders among 30 who back Kharge
Cong prez poll: G-23 leaders among 30 who back Kharge
Battling BJP, not each other: Tharoor on Cong prez poll
Battling BJP, not each other: Tharoor on Cong prez poll
Mamata Going Soft On Modi Baffles All
Mamata Going Soft On Modi Baffles All
Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup
Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup
Top J-K cop found murdered, domestic help main suspect
Top J-K cop found murdered, domestic help main suspect
'Don't ascribe to tags like South Indian or Bollywood'
'Don't ascribe to tags like South Indian or Bollywood'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

All senior Cong leaders decided to back Kharge: Gehlot

All senior Cong leaders decided to back Kharge: Gehlot

'Not surprised': Tharoor on Gandhis backing Kharge

'Not surprised': Tharoor on Gandhis backing Kharge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances