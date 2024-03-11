News
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for not appearing in court

Warrant against Pragya Thakur for not appearing in court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 11, 2024 15:35 IST
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to appear before it despite repeated warnings.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thakur and six others are facing trial in the case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The NIA court is currently recording statements of the accused under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

 

The special court had earlier directed the accused in the case to appear before it for hearings.

Special judge A K Lahoti issued a warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur on Monday and asked the probe agency to file a report by March 20.

Last month, the judge had warned Thakur that 'necessary action' would be taken against her if she failed to attend the court's proceedings.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad initially probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
