Case against Pragya Thakur for 'inflammatory remarks'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 29, 2022 08:44 IST
Police on Wednesday registered a case against firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her alleged inflammatory speech at a convention organised in Karnataka's Shivamogga recently by a pro-Hindu outfit.

The case has been registered at the Kote police station, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh, officials said.

According to police, the case has been registered against the Bhopal MP under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

 

Thakur had on December 25 said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's southern region annual convention here, she had also told the gathering to give a befitting reply to anyone who "infiltrates our house".

"Keep weapons in your homes. If nothing else, at least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp.... Don't know what situation will arise when.... Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she said.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla, whose Twitter bio describes him as a venture capitalist and political analyst and consultant, on Tuesday had filed complaints against Thakur with Shivamogga MP G K Mithun Kumar for allegedly making "hate speech".

However, stating that the complaints were received through mail, the SP had asked them to appear before the jurisdictional police officer for the complaint to be registered.

Following this, the local Congress leader on Wednesday lodged the complaint.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
