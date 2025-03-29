HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Waqf Bill to be introduced in this Parliament session: Amit Shah

Waqf Bill to be introduced in this Parliament session: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 29, 2025 01:26 IST

x

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Only four working days are left for the ongoing budget session to come to an end on April 4.

 

"We will introduce the Waqf Bill in Parliament within this session," Shah said at the Times Now Summit 2025.

He said no one should be afraid of the proposed legislation as the Narendra Modi government is amending the Waqf Act in accordance with the ambit of the Constitution.

"The Opposition is misleading Muslims. No rights of Muslims will be curbed. They are just telling lies after lies," he said.

The home minister said the government had to bring the amendment bill to the existing law as the original legislation was enacted due to the politics of appeasement.

He claimed that the Congress had made rules in the Waqf Act that were not in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

"We have aligned the Waqf Bill within the ambit of the Constitution, while the Congress had twisted the law for its political advantage," he said.

Shah said the BJP-led NDA government is working in a way that the legislation can be challenged in courts.

"A Bill cannot be above the spirit of the Constitution. We are making it in such a way that its decisions can be challenged in courts. Even government orders are challenged in courts. Laws enacted by us like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were also challenged in courts. Parliament's decision to scrap Article 370 (of the Constitution) was also challenged," he said.

Shah said the Waqf Board has declared 123 prime locations in Delhi as Waqf properties and the historic Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj, where Azad sacrificed his life, has also been declared a Waqf property.

He said according to the existing law, enacted by the Congress, these decisions could not even be challenged in courts.

On the protests against the Bill, the home minister said everyone has a right to protest and any dispute can be challenged in courts.

"They are free to protest. If the Bill is not within the ambit of the Constitution, it can be challenged in courts," he said.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating the changes recommended by the JPC, paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament for a discussion and passage.

The Bill was referred to the JPC in August 2024, after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The parliamentary panel adopted the report with a majority vote, while all 11 MPs from opposition parties in the panel had objected to it.

They had also moved dissent notes. The 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2026 TN polls will see DMK-TVK clash, Vijay tells party
2026 TN polls will see DMK-TVK clash, Vijay tells party
Major changes in bill to amend Waqf law; to rename Act
Major changes in bill to amend Waqf law; to rename Act
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
'Nitish, Naidu Cheated Muslims On Waqf'
'Nitish, Naidu Cheated Muslims On Waqf'
Waqf panel releases draft report, rules out retrospective scrutiny
Waqf panel releases draft report, rules out retrospective scrutiny

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi Assembly proceedings3:36

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi...

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various development works in Wayanad0:52

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD