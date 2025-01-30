'Nitish, Naidu Cheated Muslims On Waqf'

'When voting clause by clause on Waqf came up in the JPC, the TDP and JD-U supported the BJP on each and every clause.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance government had to face its first major embarrassment after it could not pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in August 2024 due to a lack of majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA allies, the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal-United, expressed reservations over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after which it was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

It was for the first time in 10 years that the BJP was forced on the back foot in Parliament as the party does not have a majority in the Lok Sabha.

This week, the JPC led by Jagdambika Pal of the BJP, rejected 44 recommendations on the Bill from Opposition MPs while accepting all 14 recommendations from NDA MPs.

The Waqf Bill is expected to be tabled during the Budget session of Parliament, which begins on January 31.

The Waqf Act established in 1954 governs properties used for religious and charitable purposes by the Muslim community.

"The JPC formed on Waqf was an eyewash. And now they have made this issue so complex that there can be conflict anywhere at any time," Dr Mohammad Jawed, the Congress Lo Sabha MP from Kishanganj in Bihar and a member of the Waqf Bill JPC, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

What is the objection of the Opposition parties to the Waqf Bill?

The JPC formed on Waqf was an eyewash. And now they have made this issue so complex that there can be conflict anywhere at any time.

The BJP has made it so easy for encroachers to occupy Waqf land, which we are opposing. This will not only encourage encroachers on Muslim religious properties but of other religious properties too.

We didn't want to go ahead with this Waqf Bill, but the government wants to make some kind of statement for their electoral politics.

When the bill was sent to the JPC it was felt that parties like the Telugu Desam and Janata Dal-United with whose support the BJP-led government runs, also opposed the Waqf Bill. What was their stance?

Whatever the statements the leaders of these two parties (Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and Nitish Kumar) made to the Muslim community on Waqf was false.

Nitish and Naidu have cheated the Muslim community on Waqf.

When voting clause by clause on Waqf came up in the JPC, these two parties supported the BJP on each and every clause.

It is now the public which has to decide on their stance (on Waqf) for these two parties. Their stance was very disappointing.

Right from the beginning JPC norms were not followed.

On January 27, when we said we needed to discuss clause by clause the government bulldozed our request.

More than 90 percent of witnesses that we met during the JPC meet, they opposed the government's amendments. The government unfortunately also called non-stakeholders for this meeting who were from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad who had nothing to do with Muslim endowment.

There is a narrative which says the Waqf Board has the right to seize any property in India if it sees fit. How far is this true? Does the Waqf Board have this kind of power?

It is wrong to say that any Muslim in any part of India can make a claim on property stating it is Waqf land. This is false news.

Some people are spreading a fake narrative that wherever Muslims offer namaaz it becomes Waqf land.

Now, if Muslims say namaaz on an airplane or train does it mean it becomes Waqf property?

I say namaaz in Parliament so does it mean Parliament belongs to the Waqf?

The BJP has been spreading lies on every damn issue in our country. There may be two or four issues as such, but then you need to do a scrutiny of such allegations.

It will never happen in India that someone can claim any unknown person's property by stating it is built on Waqf land unless there is documentary proof.

But then the narrative is that Waqf is the third largest property holder in India. Why couldn't Opposition MPs, or for that matter the Muslim community, not counter this?

Be it news channels, social media or even newspapers, they (BJP) spend a lot of time and money on it. It is here they spread lies on Waqf and unfortunately they have been successful too.

The government's entire focus is on these things. The Modi government has no focus except how to win elections.

This government has no intention to improve the quality of life of its citizens or improve their financial status.

Youth of this country have no jobs and the economy is not doing well but the government is busy in diverting the people's attention from real issues, in which unfortunately they are successful.

Is Waqf property all about land mafia as it is the third largest property holder in India?

I will counter this with another question: Do you know how much land Hindu mandirs and Hindu mutts possess in India? They will be the largest and much bigger than Waqf.

Some 70 percent of Waqf properties have Muslim graveyards. They too are being captured and some Waqf officials are selling off or writing off graveyards.

In a similar manner, if you see the Christian community donates for schools, graveyards and churches. They too have a lot of land with them.

Is there an objection for non-Muslims to be a part of Waqf? When we call ourselves secular why object if a non-Muslim is a member of the Waqf?

It is because Waqf is for religious and charity purposes. It is for the poor people's welfare.

Muslim graveyards are the same for every Muslim irrespective of their economic status. A rich Muslim and a poor Muslim get the same land to bury and there is no special treatment over there.

The same is the case with mosques. Rich Muslims do not get preference to pray ahead of poor Muslims if they come a little late for namaaz. The BJP survives on misinformation.

It is being said that Waqf properties have been under the thumb of rich Muslims who do not pass on the benefits to poor Muslims. Therefore, it is essential to get a new Waqf bill.

You cannot generalise this way. There are some places where good work is being done and there are some places where good work is not done.

On extra Waqf land there are schools opened and also hospitals. This has benefitted the common public too.

What is the fear if the Waqf Bill proposed by the BJP is passed?

If the Waqf Bill is passed the outcome will be that whenever the BJP wants to start a conflict in any area of India they can do it.

Waqf properties that are not being looked after and taken care of, the government can occupy and give it to their friends.

The intention is that Muslims must possess as less Waqf land as possible.