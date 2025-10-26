Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi Yadav

If the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into the dustbin", the opposition coalition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav (third from left) addresses a press conference, in Patna, October 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public rally in the Muslim-dominated Katihar district, Yadav said his father, Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, never compromised with communal forces in the country.

"But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April. The ruling BJP-led NDA has described the law as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community, but the opposition claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

On Saturday, RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib stirred a controversy by stating that if Yadav becomes the CM of Bihar, "all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf bill", inviting a barrage of attacks from their opposition, who questioned how a central law could be changed by the chief minister of a state.

Yadav, meanwhile, claimed people of the state are tired of the 20-year-old Nitish Kumar government.

"The CM is not in his senses. Corruption is rampant in each and every department of the government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state," he alleged.

Yadav claimed that the NDA government has done nothing for the development of the Seemanchal region.

"If we come to power, we will constitute the Seemanchal Development Authority for the overall development of the region," he said.

The region, comprising Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj and Katihar districts, has a significant Muslim population.

The RJD leader alleged that the NDA government was copying the election promises he was making.

"We promised an increase in the old-age pension. The Nitish Kumar government increased it from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1100 per month. I promise, we will increase it to Rs 2,000 per month," he said.