BJP won't let Nitish Kumar remain CM after polls: Tejashwi Yadav

BJP won't let Nitish Kumar remain CM after polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 23, 2025 23:24 IST

The INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on CM Nitish Kumar was proof that the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided not to let the Janata Dal-United supremo remain in power after the Bihar assembly polls.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary being garlanded during the NDA Karyakarta Sammelan in Gopalganj, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The young Rashtriya Janata Dal leader fished in National Democratic Alliance's troubled waters at a press conference where, in the presence of alliance partners, he was declared the claimant to the top post.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, said, tongue in cheek, "I would like to highlight the injustice that is being done to Kumar. The NDA has held no such press conference to declare its CM candidate."

 

"We have been saying for a long time that the BJP will not let Kumar become the CM again. Amit Shah spilt the beans when he recently said the members of the legislature will decide, after elections, who will be the next CM," he alleged.

Yadav, the former deputy CM, sought to know why Shah is "hiding behind technicalities" this time.

"He did not do so ahead of the 2020 assembly polls. The fact is, Kumar is not enjoying good health and the JD-U is in the clutches of three-four leaders who are working for the BJP and are out to finish off the party after the elections," he claimed.

"You may safely conclude that no less a person than Amit Shah has made it clear that it is the end of the road for Kumar and his party will cease to exist after the polls," he claimed.

Yadav vowed to live up to the expectations of his partners, who have reposed their trust in him by declaring him the CM candidate.

"Together, we shall oust the so-called double-engine government, which has proven its incompetence in 20 years. It has corruption as one of its engines and crime as the other," he alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
