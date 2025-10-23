HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 23, 2025 13:53 IST

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Thursday declared Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

IMAGE: RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Making the announcement at a press conference, which was attended by all coalition partners, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that the decision was backed by his party's de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government, along with 'another leader from the backward classes' who would occupy the same post.

 
