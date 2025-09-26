'Sonam Wangchuk Will Never Instigate Violence'

'I want to request the central government that they should not target someone just for the sake of targeting him if he has not done anything wrong.'

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk speaks to the media about the CBI probe into his institute for alleged FCRA violations, Leh, September 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI video grab

The arrest of prominent climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has sent shockwaves through the Union Territory of Ladakh, sparking a debate about the handling of protests over Constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

As violence erupted on Wednesday, September 24, -- leaving four people dead -- questions are being raised about the role of law enforcement, the sudden surge in youth unrest, and the government's allegations against Wangchuk.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Ladakh's Independent Member of Parliament Mohamed Haneefa Jan breaks his silence, calls Sonam Wangchuk's arrest "unfortunate" and denounces the administration's use of force, asserting that the situation could have been defused without firing on protestors.

How do you see the situation in Ladakh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest?

This is unfortunate if he has been arrested over the movement to get Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule.

There needs to be a fair investigation about Wednesday's violence in Ladakh. There was targeted firing and people were killed, whereas water cannon or tear gas could have been used to control the mob violence.

The administration did not take that step, but instead straightaway resorted to firing.

As for the accusation that he is getting funds from abroad, it is a different matter altogether because that needs investigation. If the government feels there is some wrongdoing, then he can surely be taken to task.

But to arrest Sonam Wangchuk for peacefully demanding Sixth Schedule for Ladakh is just not done. This is very unfortunate.

Nobody supports violence in Ladakh and everyone has condemned the attacks that took place on Wednesday at the government offices or the BJP office.

Did Sonam Wangchuk instigate the violence on Wednesday?

This is a wrong allegation about Sonam Wangchuk. Our youth are unemployed and they were frustrated, which came out in the form of the protest on Wednesday which later turned violent.

If you see, our protests to get Sixth Schedule for Ladakh has had hardly any youth participation. But on Wednesday the youth participation came out of nowhere and that too in large numbers.

The situation could have been handled well, but that was not done. If the youth are angry at the government that does not mean you shoot them pointblank.

But the youth resorted to violence. What could the administration do?

There is a process to tackle violence.

The police should have used water cannon first to disperse the youth who were protesting, but they did not do it.

Secondly, they could have tried to fire tear gas shells, that too could have led to the dispersal of unruly crowds. This step too was not taken by the administration. Instead they straightaway resorted to firing.

The police did not fire in the air or at the legs of protestors but at the head or chest of protestors.

IMAGE: Violence breaks out in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Do you believe Sonam Wangchuk did not instigate the mob?

No way. I am sure Sonam Wangchuk will never instigate mobs to violence. He is a peace-loving person.

He has also spoken of non-violence in his protest speeches.

Sonam Wangchuk is a Gandhian. He follows this principle when it comes to protest. He has walked from Leh to Delhi to press the demand for Ladakh to be included in the Sixth Schedule. Not once has he spoken of violent methods or violent means to achieve the goal.

But it looks like the police does not believe so.

He never did (instigate violence). You show me one video or audio evidence where he spoke of violence.

Yes, he did speak about Nepal violence, but you hear the entire text of the speech. Don't see the fake edited words that are being circulated (on social media).

Sonam Wangchuk clearly said the movement in Ladakh should not go the Nepal way where violent protestors overthrew the elected government.

No Ladakhi will resort to violence and that includes Sonam Wangchuk.

We are known as a peace-loving people across the world. We will never dissociate that identity from us.

More importantly, we Ladakhis know the strategic location we live in which is close to the borders of two countries and it is very important to maintain peace.

So why did the protestors resort to violence?

Sonam Wangchuk was not alone sitting on a fast to demand the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. Along with him there were 15 others who were old people, some women too were on fast.

After 15 days suddenly some of the old people and women's health started going from bad to worse due to fasting. They had to be admitted to hospital all of a sudden.

This led to anger among some youth who then turned violent.

Do you feel his statement comparing the Gen Z revolution in Nepal to Ladakh was his undoing?

He never compared Ladakh to the Nepal situation.

Again, I am telling you that you got to hear his full speech and then arrive at conclusions. Don't see the fake edited video of Sonam Wangchuk and believe that he compared Ladakh's situation to Nepal.

What will happen to the Sixth Schedule demand now?

Our demand still exists. We hope whenever talks happen with the central government they will address this issue for us.

We need to keep talks on so some solution comes out. The people too are hopeful that some good news will come sooner or later.

However, when talks stop with the central government then doubts start arising about our demands, like we are getting ignored.

I am hopeful Home Minister Amit Shah can solve our problems. He has taken tough decisions in the past which were good for everyone, so seeing his past it is possible that he can take a good decision for Ladakh even now.

The people of Ladakh trust Amit Shah. We want to start a dialogue with the central government as soon as possible.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk during his foot march from Leh to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, September 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

How are the people of Ladakh reacting to Sonam Wangchuk's arrest?

He has put himself in trouble for the people of Ladakh and their demands to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule. He has huge appeal among the youth.

I want to request the central government that they should not target someone just for the sake of targeting him if he has not done anything wrong.

Who then is responsible for the violence in Ladakh?

This was not pre-planned violence. There was a strike kind of situation that led protestors and the police in front of each other. This led to a confrontation.

Had the situation been handled calmly, things would not have gotten out of control.

The mob got instigated more when the police did open fire.

So to blame someone for this violence is not right.

Ladakh's youth were frustrated and that led to violence. The administration could not tackle the situation with tact on Wednesday, which led to the deaths in firing later.