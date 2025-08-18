Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began his two-day visit to India on Monday to hold border talks with national security advisor Ajit Doval.

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) being received by Gourangalal Das, the joint secretary of the East Asia division of the MEA, at the airport in New Delhi, August 18, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Wang's visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Gourangalal Das, the joint secretary of the East Asia division of the ministry of external affairs.

The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives' (SR) dialogue on the boundary question.

Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Wang shortly.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The two sides are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang's visit, people familiar with the matter said.

The Chinese foreign minister's trip is also seen as important as it comes amid increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Wang and NSA Doval are scheduled to hold a new edition of SR dialogue on the boundary question at 11 am on Tuesday.

According to the MEA, Wang will call on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.