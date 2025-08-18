HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine war

Source: PTI
August 18, 2025 18:04 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by President Vladimir Putin at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement, Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy MEA India on X

Putin spoke to Modi on phone, three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

Following the phone conversation, Modi said India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard.

 

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska," the prime minister said in a social media post.

"India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
