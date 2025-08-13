HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read
August 13, 2025 19:41 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India on Monday to hold talks with national security advisor Ajit Doval under the mechanism of Special Representatives on the border issue, authoritative sources said.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi, Member, Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, June 24, 2025. Photograph: XP Division, MEA/ANI Photo

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

 

The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question, the sources said on Wednesday.

Wang and Doval are the designated SR for talks on the boundary issue.

Doval travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang, weeks after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
