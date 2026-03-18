'Walks in like a tapori': Kangana slams Rahul Gandhi

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over an incident in which he had tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi takes part in a protest with other opposition MPs at the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: @INCIndia_X/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behaviour in Parliament.

She alleged he 'heckles' people during interviews and behaves in a manner that makes women uncomfortable.

Ranaut criticised Gandhi's conduct, comparing it to that of his sister and calling his behaviour 'a shame'.

A group of 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers wrote an open letter seeking an apology from Gandhi over a March 12 incident at Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged behaviour with fellow parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha of 'heckling' those giving interviews.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, "We, as women, feel very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should observe the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over an incident in which he had tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament.

Rahul criticised for 'sipping tea on the steps of Parliament'

Led by former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was 'deeply concerning' and reflected a 'conscious disregard for parliamentary authority'.

Speaking to ANI, Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is unbecoming of a Leader of the Opposition, a highly responsible position, and reflects a 'sense of entitlement and arrogance'.

"Eighty-four former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public, stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not befitting of a Leader of the Opposition. His conduct shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of Parliament and sips tea amid sloganeering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role responsibly.

"We want him to understand this and apologise to the nation for what has happened so far. Despite Speaker Om Birla appealing to him to maintain the dignity of the House, Rahul Gandhi has not responded appropriately. He has made a laughing stock of himself. We want him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP.

"There should be humility, not arrogance and a sense of entitlement. What happened on March 12 was deplorable. Rahul Gandhi must understand his responsibility because people listen when he speaks. The aspirations of the nation rest on the discussions that take place in Parliament and the laws that emerge from it," he added.

The letter by the signatories stated that Parliament is not a venue for spectacle or political theatre, and that Rahul Gandhi’s conduct represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum.