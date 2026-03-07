If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi reveals his passion for aviation and his alternate career choice as an aerospace entrepreneur, highlighting his family's flying history.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with the Information Technology Fraternity at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi reveals he would likely pursue entrepreneurship in the aerospace sector if not in politics.

Gandhi cites his background as a pilot and his family's history in aviation as reasons for his interest.

He believes that labels like 'politician' or 'engineer' are limiting and that curiosity and an open mind are essential.

Gandhi emphasised the importance of connecting the dots and being curious about everything.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that if he was not in politics, he would probably be doing some entrepreneurship in the aerospace world.

Rahul was responding to a query during a dialogue with the Information Technology Fraternity at Technopark in Thiruvanathapuram.

He said he has been defined as a politician by many, but he actually does a lot of other things.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was of the view that calling someone a politician, technocrat, techie or engineer were "constricting definitions".

Gandhi's Aerospace Aspirations

"If I was not working for a political organisation, I would probably be doing some entrepreneurship, probably in the aerospace world. I am a pilot, so was my father and also my uncle. So, we have that little strain," he said.

"We should be curious about everything. You should have an open mind to everything and that is when you start to connect the dots," the LoP, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, added.