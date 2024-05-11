News
Rediff.com  » News » Voter turnout in Phase 3 stood at 65.68%, says EC

Voter turnout in Phase 3 stood at 65.68%, says EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2024 19:36 IST
The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 per cent, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls, at a polling booth in Gwalior on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place.

 

In a statement on Saturday, EC said 66.89 per cent of men, 64.4 per cent of women and 25.2 per cent of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations.

In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote.

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence.

In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
