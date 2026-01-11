HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Voter revision reunites MP man with mother after 22 yrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 11, 2026 09:13 IST

A man who left his home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district 22 years ago after his family opposed his marriage was reunited with his mother because of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police said it all started after Vinod, alias Vinod Gairi, who is settled in Rajasthan, tried to get his name included in the voters' list during the ongoing SIR exercise.

An official said Gairi was asked to get the details of his parents' EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) numbers as part of the process. He then reached out to the panchayat at his native place.

 

After learning about the matter, Gairi's mother approached the police to trace her son.

Under the direction of Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, a team led by Nai Abadi police station in-charge sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Rathore, was formed to track down Gairi, a police statement said.

The MP police eventually traced Gairi to the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, where he has been living with his wife and children, it said.

Gairi, now 45, had left for the neighbouring state about 22 years ago and started working as a peon in a private school there, police said.

He had a love marriage with Pushpa, a woman from his own Dhangar community in Mandsaur, but both families were opposed to it.

Gairi then left the village with his wife and settled in Nagaur and never returned, leading to a complete loss of contact with his family, an official said.

He has a 21-year-old son, who is married, and a 16-year-old daughter.

The Nai Abadi police later brought Gairi and his children to Mandsaur, reuniting him with his mother after more than two decades, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
