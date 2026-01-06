HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Man found dead in Bengal, family blames stress over SIR

Man found dead in Bengal, family blames stress over SIR

Source: PTI
January 06, 2026 13:57 IST

A 57-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday near Siliguri in West Bengal, with family members alleging that he was under stress over the hearing into special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

His body was recovered from an abandoned police quarters in the Fulbari area and sent for post-mortem examinations, a senior officer said. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Khadem, a resident of the Chunabhatti area, he said.

 

According to family members, Khadem had recently attended a hearing under the SIR of the electoral rolls in the state after his name was found missing in the 2002 voter list.

They alleged that he had been under significant mental stress following the hearing.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the area, met the family members, and assured them of support.

An investigation into the circumstances leading to his death is underway, the officer added. 

