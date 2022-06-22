Vote for Murmu as President, Patnaik urges all Odisha MLAs

Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of the Odisha assembly to support the National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election, describing her as the daughter of the state.

IMAGE: NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at the Rairangpur Jagannath temple, in Rairangpur, June 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

His appeal came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced Murmu's name as its presidential candidate for the July 18 poll.

Patnaik, who is currently on a tour to Italy, tweeted: ’Appeal all the members of Odisha legislative assembly, cutting across the party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha- Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country's highest office.’

The ruling BJD has 114 MLAs in the House of 147 members in the assembly while the BJP has 22 lawmakers followed by nine of the Congress and one of the Communist Party of India-Marxist. There is an Independent member, too.

Patnaik on Tuesday expressed happiness over the nomination of Murmu as the NDA's presidential nominee. He said it was a proud moment for the people of the state.