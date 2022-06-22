News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vote for Murmu as President, Patnaik urges all Odisha MLAs

Vote for Murmu as President, Patnaik urges all Odisha MLAs

Source: PTI
June 22, 2022 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of the Odisha assembly to support the National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election, describing her as the daughter of the state.

IMAGE: NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at the Rairangpur Jagannath temple, in Rairangpur, June 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

His appeal came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced Murmu's name as its presidential candidate for the July 18 poll.

 

Patnaik, who is currently on a tour to Italy, tweeted: ’Appeal all the members of Odisha legislative assembly, cutting across the party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha- Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country's highest office.’

The ruling BJD has 114 MLAs in the House of 147 members in the assembly while the BJP has 22 lawmakers followed by nine of the Congress and one of the Communist Party of India-Marxist. There is an Independent member, too.

Patnaik on Tuesday expressed happiness over the nomination of Murmu as the NDA's presidential nominee. He said it was a proud moment for the people of the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Droupadi Murmu is BJP-NDA candidate for President
Droupadi Murmu is BJP-NDA candidate for President
Droupadi Murmu set to become India's 1st tribal Prez
Droupadi Murmu set to become India's 1st tribal Prez
Yashwant Sinha is joint Oppn candidate for Prez poll
Yashwant Sinha is joint Oppn candidate for Prez poll
Resignation letter ready, willing to quit now: Uddhav
Resignation letter ready, willing to quit now: Uddhav
Swarupa's Desi Papaya and Mango Salad
Swarupa's Desi Papaya and Mango Salad
Marathi actress gets bail in anti-Pawar post case
Marathi actress gets bail in anti-Pawar post case
'80% Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde'
'80% Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP's presidential candidate sweeps temple floor

BJP's presidential candidate sweeps temple floor

Murmu And Sinha: A Rare Pic

Murmu And Sinha: A Rare Pic

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances