News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yashwant Sinha is joint Opposition candidate for presidential poll

Yashwant Sinha is joint Opposition candidate for presidential poll

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the consensus presidential candidate of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the parties said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Opposition parties meet in Parliament annexe to decide on a joint presidential candidate, New Delhi, June 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opposition leaders, who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to decide on a consensus candidate for the presidential election, unanimously agreed on Sinha's name.

 

"We are happy to announce that we have unanimously chosen Yashwant Sinha as the common candidate of the opposition parties for the presidential election, which will take place on July 18, 2022," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while reading out a joint statement after the meeting.

"In his long and distinguished career in public life, Shri Yashwant Sinha has served the nation in various capacities -- as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian and acclaimed Union minister of finance and external affairs. He is eminently qualified to uphold secular and democratic character of the Indian republic and its constitutional values," the statement also said.

Ramesh said the opposition parties have appealed to all parties to support Yashwant Sinha as president so the country could have a worthy 'Rashtrapati' elected unopposed.

"We regret the Modi government made no serious effort to have consensus on a presidential candidate," said Ramesh.

Reading out the joint statement, he added that the unity of opposition parties forged for presidential poll will be further consolidated in the months ahead.

Sinha's name came up after Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race.

The parties that attended the meeting included the Congress, NCP, TMC, Communist Party of India, CPI-Marxist,  Samajwadi Party, National Conference, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, Rashtriya Janata Dal and All India United Democratic Front.

Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja were among those who participated in the meeting.

Five regional parties considered non aligned -- Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Biju Janata Dal. Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and YSR Congress Party -- stayed away. These parties had also stayed away from the June 15 meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Prez Poll: Who Will Be Modi's Next 'Yes Man'?
Prez Poll: Who Will Be Modi's Next 'Yes Man'?
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day
PHOTOS: Netas celebrate World Yoga Day
Army's regimentation to continue under Agnipath: Govt
Army's regimentation to continue under Agnipath: Govt
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Vijender to make return at pro boxing event in Raipur
Vijender to make return at pro boxing event in Raipur
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Could This Man Be India's Next President?

Could This Man Be India's Next President?

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid Prez candidate buzz

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid Prez candidate buzz

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances