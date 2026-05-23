Rajasthan Volleyball Player Beaten To Death Over Relationship

A Rajasthan volleyball player was allegedly murdered by the family of a minor girl he was in a relationship with, sparking an investigation into a suspected honour killing in Faridabad.

Key Points Rajasthan volleyball player Monu allegedly abducted and murdered by family of minor girl.

Monu was allegedly kidnapped, held captive, and tortured for three days.

A police case was previously registered against Monu for allegedly kidnapping the same minor girl.

Two suspects have been detained in connection with the volleyball player's murder, and an investigation is underway.

A volleyball player from Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by the family of a minor girl with whom he was in a relationship, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Monu (21), a resident of Saidpur village in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, while the girl is a resident of Faridabad, according to police.

Police Investigation And Detentions

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint by the deceased's family, police said, adding that two suspects have been detained.

It has been alleged in the complaint that the girl's family kidnapped Monu, kept him tied up in the house for three days, starved him and beat him continuously. His family further claimed that he was thrown out of the house a half-dead condition.

He was subsequently admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

Victim's Background And Previous Case

Narender Kumar, the uncle of the deceased, said Monu had won several state-level medals in volleyball, and he just passed class 12 this year with 70 per cent marks.

"In April, a case was registered against him at the Tigaon police station for kidnapping a minor girl. However, the girl was later recovered. A police investigation against Monu has been underway since then," he added.

According to Kumar, Monu left home for the police station on May 17. "He said the police had some questions to ask. During this time, the girl's family abducted Monu from the road. He was tortured from May 17 to 20. Then, they threw him out of the house. "That same day, we received information from the police that Monu was injured and was being taken to the hospital for treatment. We immediately reached the hospital where he died on Friday," he said.

Police Statement

A Faridabad police spokesperson said based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the entire matter is being investigated.

"Two suspects were detained and we are questioning them," the official said.