Visa scam: Karti Chidambaram gets protection from arrest

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till May 30 to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the Chinese Visas case.

IMAGE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram.

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidamabaram and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case.