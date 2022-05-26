News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Visa scam: Karti Chidambaram gets protection from arrest

Visa scam: Karti Chidambaram gets protection from arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 26, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till May 30 to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the Chinese Visas case.

IMAGE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram.

 

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidamabaram and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI books Karti in new money-for-Chinese-visa case
CBI books Karti in new money-for-Chinese-visa case
Visa scam: CBI custody of Karti's aide extended
Visa scam: CBI custody of Karti's aide extended
Don't play around with the law: SC warns Karti Chidambaram
Don't play around with the law: SC warns Karti Chidambaram
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in
Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in
4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal
4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'I am the most raided person in India'

'I am the most raided person in India'

'Bribe for visas': CBI arrests Karti's close aide

'Bribe for visas': CBI arrests Karti's close aide

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances