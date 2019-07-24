What changes we can expect at Tirupati

What are the long term measures you are planning for the development of Tirumala?

I have been visiting Tirumala from my childhood and during those days, except for two months, this place used to get rain every day. Today we don't see much rain.

I think this is due to climate change and global warming. This is a holy place. But look at the pollution around you. Every day more and more people come for darshan.

On an average nearly 80,000 people come to Tirumala every day, of which nearly 75 per cent use public or private transportation while the rest come on foot.

9,000 to 10,000 private vehicles come here, while another 1,500 public transport buses ply from various parts of the state. This is a serious concern.

I want to make this place an emission free location. People come here to pray to the Lord and they need a better environment.

We cannot bring in such changes overnight. To start with, we are planning to make 15 to 20 buses, which are carrying devotees to the temple, free of cost.

These are running on diesel at present. We want to turn these to electric vehicles.

Similarly, there are about 1,500 buses, operated by state transportation, which are running between Tirupati and Tirumala.

We cannot convert all of them into electric buses at one go, but we can do it in phases, with the support of the government. TTD has its constraints in terms of budget.

While the devotees visiting the temple offer money, TTD runs on a budget and we need to keep the expenditure under control.

We can bring in the positive changes over a period of time.

I am also planning to appoint consultants and work with companies, like L&T, on alternate transportation possibilities like tram cars that run on electricity.

I think my management skills would be helpful to manage TTD in such aspects.