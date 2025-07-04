Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan sparks row in Maha; Fadnavis justifies dy CM

Amid the political sparring between the ruling Mahayuti government and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra over the Hindi imposition charge, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's concluding "Jai Gujarat" remarks during his speech on Friday raised several eyebrows.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwe's statue at the National Defence Academy, as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol, minister Chandrakant Patil look on, in Pune, July 4, 2025. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Shinde was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Ami Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre' built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune's Kondhwa.

The deputy CM, concluding his speech with "Jai Gujarat", seems to have landed him in trouble amid the Hindi imposition charge by the Opposition.

"Aapke buland irado se to chattane bhi dagmagati hain, Dushman kya cheez hai, tufaan bhi apna rukh badal deta hai. Apke ane se yahan ki hawa ka noor badal jata hai, apke naam se harek shaqs adab se jhuk jata hai," Shinde recited these couplets in honour of Amit Shah while wrapping up his speech with "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra...Jai Gujarat".

Earlier, the Maharashtra government withdrew its April 16 orders on the implementation of the three-language policy that made Hindi a "mandatory" third language for school students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

This development followed a heavy backlash from various groups and political parties.

Informing about the cancellation of the resolutions that were passed on April 16 and June 17, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a committee will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state.

The committee will be headed by former Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav.

"A committee under Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state... Until the committee submits its report, both government resolutions (of April 16 and June 17) have been cancelled by the government," Fadnavis said.

As this happened, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said that the government resolutions were cancelled solely due to the pressure from the Marathi people.

Amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, MVA leaders on Monday held a protest against the state government within the assembly premises. Following the protest, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar stated that the resolution was withdrawn only after Marathi journalists and social organisations united.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Shinde over the latter's ‘Jai Gujarat' remarks at an event in Pune.

“Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat,” Shinde said at the event, where Union minister Amit Shah was present. Shah addressed the gathering in Gujarati language.

“Just because Shinde said Jai Gujarat, it doesn't mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra,” Fadnavis told reporters. “Such a parochial thinking doesn't behove Marathi manoos,” he added.

Fadnavis recalled that when a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Chikodi in Karnataka, former Union minister Sharad Pawar had said 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka.'

“Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more and Maharashtra less,” Fadnavis asked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal sought Shinde's resignation for exhibiting "political slavery" and betraying the state's pride.

"Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who stood for self-respect and sovereignty. It is a matter of shame that a leader occupying the Deputy Chief Minister's chair would chant 'Jai Gujarat' instead of 'Jai Maharashtra'. This is nothing but political slavery," Sapkal said in a statement.

After breaking the original Shiv Sena and being rewarded with the party's name and symbol by the powers in Gujarat, Shinde has crossed all limits to please his political masters, Sapkal further claimed.

"His slogan of 'Jai Gujarat' is not just sycophancy, it is an insult to every proud Maharashtrian. Shinde's actions show how deeply entrenched Gujarat's influence has become in Maharashtra politics under the current regime," Sapkal added.

Has Shinde forgotten that he is Deputy CM of Maharashtra and not Gujarat, Sapkal said while alleging that industries and projects were being diverted to the neighbouring state by the current BJP-led regime.

"From Vedanta-Foxconn to several other major projects, Maharashtra has suffered massive losses in employment opportunities for its youth. Industries, corporate offices, and thousands of crores in investment are being shifted to Gujarat. This is happening under Shinde and Fadnavis' watch," the Congress leader claimed.

Citing rising unemployment, agrarian distress, and increasing crimes against women in the state, Sapkal said the government should be focusing on these pressing issues instead of indulging in "political flattery and regional appeasement".

"There is no place in the state's leadership for those who compromise Maharashtra's interests. Eknath Shinde must resign immediately," Sapkal demanded. -- With PTI inputs