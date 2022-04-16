News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2022 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

IMAGE: A burnt vehicle seen in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after a communal clash during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Photograph: ANI

There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, police said.

Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media, he tweeted.

"It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall," a police officer said.

 

Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.

The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry.

The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive
Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive
Vedanta calls for corporatisation of defence PSUs
Vedanta calls for corporatisation of defence PSUs
After 8th straight hike, ATF at all-time high
After 8th straight hike, ATF at all-time high
Fuel sales fall in April on high prices
Fuel sales fall in April on high prices
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'

'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'

'Hindu Rashtra won't keep India together'

'Hindu Rashtra won't keep India together'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances