News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Villagers hand over 5 accused of Nuh violence to police

Villagers hand over 5 accused of Nuh violence to police

Source: PTI
August 21, 2023 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to the police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by the police and administration, an official said on Monday.

All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, so far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 264 accused have been arrested. Eleven people have been booked for spreading rumours on social media and one accused has been arrested.

 

"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.

After the Nuh violence, searches have been continuing to nab the accused.

District commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, has held meetings with prominent people from 262 villages on ways to maintain peace and ensure that the accused surrender before the police.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
Haryana panchayats issue letter banning Muslim traders
Haryana panchayats issue letter banning Muslim traders
Nuh situation wasn't assessed properly: Haryana dy CM
Nuh situation wasn't assessed properly: Haryana dy CM
World Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana; enters final
World Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana; enters final
ISRO has a 2nd landing date for Chandrayaan-3: Aug 27
ISRO has a 2nd landing date for Chandrayaan-3: Aug 27
Prakash Raj draws flak for post on Chandrayaan-3
Prakash Raj draws flak for post on Chandrayaan-3
VSSC cancels ISRO test after 2 held for cheating
VSSC cancels ISRO test after 2 held for cheating
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No 'ethnic cleansing' in Nuh: Haryana govt tells HC

No 'ethnic cleansing' in Nuh: Haryana govt tells HC

Act against panchayats for banning Muslims: Nuh MLA

Act against panchayats for banning Muslims: Nuh MLA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances