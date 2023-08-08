Nuh situation was not assessed properly: Haryana dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday indicated that there were shortcomings by the administration in assessing the situation in Nuh, where a communal violence erupted on July 31 during a religious procession.

IMAGE: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala speaks to the media on the Nuh violence, on August 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chautala said the additional DGP (law and order) had stated that permission for a procession having 3,200 people was taken by the organisers, and accordingly the police force was deployed.

"...Lack of assessment by administration which could not assess this entire episode properly. Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken they too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation," he told reporters Chandigarh when asked whether there was an intelligence failure to assess the situation.

Replying to another related question, he said forces were not deployed properly.

The Jannayak Janata Party leader had earlier said that the organisers of the religious procession, which was attacked in Nuh by a mob, did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.

When asked when did he get information about the July 31 incident, Chautala replied, "I came to know about it at 1:30 pm...I talked to ADGP (CID) and requested that SP Bhiwani be sent there (Nuh)."

Replying to a query that Home Minister Anil Vij has stated that till 3 pm (on July 31) he did not know about the clashes, Chautala said, "I don't want to comment on that."

The deputy CM said that he first received information about the incident by a JJP leader from Nuh district.

In such a situation, workers of a political outfit are more effective than government machinery, he added.

Chautala said that over 100 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered while many have been arrested. Anyone who is involved in the incident will not be spared, he said.

For the first time, such atmosphere in the state has been created in a planned manner and strict action will be taken against those involved, be it a minor or major, he said when asked that some teenagers too were stated to be part of those who indulged in stone pelting on the procession.

On allegations that 'one sided action was being taken', Chautala said all those being arrested do not belong to a particular caste or community.

On the high court taking suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive in Nuh, Chautala said the state will file a reply with facts.

Referring to communal clashes, Chautala said the government was able 'to control the situation within seven hours. In some other states, it has been seen such an incident continued for two-three weeks. I think it was our efficiency that we were able to curb anti-social elements'.

One battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh. Curfew has been relaxed and it will be lifted gradually, he said.

Asked a cyber police station was attacked in Nuh on the day of the incident, Chautala said, "If the intent of the culprits was to destroy records, then they are mistaken as all records have a backup these days. However, action is being taken against those involved in this."