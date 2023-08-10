News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA

Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2023 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday demanded strict action against those village panchayats in Haryana that have allegedly 'banned' entry of Muslim traders into their villages.

IMAGE: Paramilitary and police personnel stand guard in Haryana's Nuh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Letters purportedly written by some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts 'banning' Muslim traders from their villages have surfaced online, amid communal tension in parts of the state.

The almost identical letters, supposedly written by some sarpanches in these districts in recent days, cite the violence in Nuh district on July 31, when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

 

"It is totally unconstitutional. If any panchayat talks about such things or passes a resolution, they should be booked under strict law," Ahmed, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in the Haryana Assembly, said.

He said issuing such letters will further vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

The purported letters by sarpaches of some villages said the panchayats have decided not to give 'permission' to the Muslim community and miscreants to conduct any business. It specifies hawkers, cattle traders and those seeking alms.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed in Nuh and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram in the violence after stones were allegedly pelted at the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

However, when contacted, many sarpanches on Wednesday had denied having issued any such letters making a reference to a particular community.

A village head from Mahendergarh had said they only talked about verifying identity credentials of strangers, which was a general exercise having nothing to do with any community.

On the recent demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh, Ahmed alleged that many innocent people were targeted.

Many structures were demolished and innocent people harassed under the garb of illegal construction. Besides, there is also discontentment among the people over innocent people being rounded up, he said.

The high court had ordered a halt to the demolition drive in Nuh and asked if it was an 'exercise of ethnic cleansing'.

Ahmed said many innocent people whose structures were brought down during the demolition drive are now living under the open sky.

"There is no arrangement for them," he added.

"If we talk of governance, then the Haryana government has blatantly failed in discharging its constitutional duty," the Congress MLA said.

He said the situation in Nuh was peaceful now and his party has appealed to people not to fall for rumours and maintain communal harmony.

Ahmed said the people of the Mewat region have always stood for peace and brotherhood.

The Mewatis have always repulsed attacks by the invaders, he added.

"If you see history, whosoever was the invader, the Mewatis have always repulsed their attacks. They always stood for unity and prosperity of the country. No one has ever doubted their nationalism and commitment to the country," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
Nuh situation wasn't assessed properly: Haryana dy CM
Nuh situation wasn't assessed properly: Haryana dy CM
HC takes up revision case against TN minister, wife
HC takes up revision case against TN minister, wife
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era ends
Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era ends
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

HC halts Nuh razing, asks if it was ethnic cleansing

HC halts Nuh razing, asks if it was ethnic cleansing

'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'

'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances