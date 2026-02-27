HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » SC Grants Furlough to Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

SC Grants Furlough to Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 16:45 IST

The Supreme Court has granted Vikas Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case, a temporary furlough, allowing him to be released from prison to spend time with his family during Holi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court granted Vikas Yadav furlough until March 7 to spend time with family during Holi, despite serving a 25-year sentence for the Nitish Katara murder.
  • Yadav has already served 23 years of his sentence, influencing the Supreme Court's decision to grant the furlough.
  • The Supreme Court rejected objections from the complainant's counsel, emphasizing the need to 'let things go' after such a long period.
  • The Delhi High Court previously denied Yadav's furlough plea, citing the gravity of his offenses and ineligibility under Delhi Prison Rules.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, seeking to be released from the prison on furlough.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi noted that Yadav has undergone 23 years of incarceration and granted him furlough till March 7 to spend time with his family during Holi.

 

"Furlough is now sought on the ground that he wishes to spend time during Holi. Without going into the merits, we permit the petitioner to be released on furlough till March 7," the bench said.

During the hearing, the apex court rejected the objections raised by the complainant's counsel against grant of furlough.

"You want to hang him? Is it? What is the point of hearing you in this matter? After 23 years, you don't want to let things go. We need to let things go," the bench said.

Justice Sundresh orally remarked that grant of such relief can sometimes help in the reformation of the convict.

Background of the Case and Furlough Denial

The Delhi High Court on February 11 had turned down Yadav's plea seeking to be released from the prison on furlough for 21 days.

Dismissing his petition, the high court had said Yadav was convicted for committing "grave offences" and was "statutorily ineligible" for the relief of furlough under the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.

Yadav had challenged the jail authorities' October 29, 2025, order rejecting his furlough application.

The court said there was no arbitrariness, illegality or violation of constitutional rights in the decision of the jail authorities.

Details of the Nitish Katara Murder Case

Vikas Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin, Vishal Yadav, was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas Yadav, as they belonged to different castes.

On October 3, 2016, the top court awarded a 25-year jail term, without the benefit of remission, to Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara. Co-convict Sukhdev Yadav was given a 20-year jail term.

They were convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002, and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
