'We'll Cover For Him': Surya Backs Out-Of-Form Abhishek

Suryakumar Yadav backs struggling Abhishek Sharma ahead of India's Super 8 clash vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has hit a rough patch, scoring 3 ducks in a row at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian men's T20I team captain Suryakumar Yadav backed the out-of-form batter Abhishek Sharma ahead of the team's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Key Points India captain Suryakumar Yadav backs opener Abhishek Sharma despite three successive ducks.

Abhishek yet to score in the group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Surya says critics worrying about Abhishek’s form are overreacting.

Surya says India are ready to adapt to varying pitch conditions.

India's swashbuckling opener, Abhishek and is yet to score a run in the tournament, with three consecutive ducks in three matches in the group-stage.

Despite his poor form, Suryakumar has backed Abhishek Sharma ahead of their Super 8 clash against South Africa on Sunday.

He also added that Abhishek "covered" for the rest of the Indian batters last year, and this time around, it's others' turn to cover for him.

"Abhishek's form -- I think the people who are worried about his form, I worry for them. So far, he hasn't scored runs, but when he does, you've seen what happens," Surya said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a team sport; these phases come and go. Right now, the team needs him to play with his identity, and he's trying to do that. If it comes off, great. If not, we're there to cover for him. Last year, he covered for us. This time, we'll do it for him," Suryakumar Yadav said.

Speaking about the wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Indian team is "ready to adapt" to any sort of wicket, noting that they have enough cricket to understand the type of cricket the team needs to play while batting during different stages of a match.

"I think we are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets. As you see from the first game, we have been playing on different kinds of wickets. When we started our campaign from Wankhede till the last league game, which we played, I think the wickets were not too challenging but a little tricky. But then at the end of the day, we played enough cricket to understand what kind of batting we need to do in post-powerplay and then take over and finish the game," Suryakumar added.

India entered the Super 8 stage unbeaten as they defeated USA, Pakistan, Netherlands and Namibia in the league stage. South Africa, on the other hand, also arrived with a perfect record, having won all four of their group-stage matches.