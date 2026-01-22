HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls

Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 22, 2026 18:03 IST

The Election Commission has allotted 'whistle' as the symbol for actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and enthusiastic party workers have already taken it across the state, senior leader C T R Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday.

IMAGE: TVK Chief and actor Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

The whistle symbol was the 'priority' one as preferred by Vijay from a choice of 10 symbols proposed, Kumar, joint general secretary of TVK said.

Key Points

  • 'Whistle' symbol was the top preference for actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
  • TVK leaders say party workers have enthusiastically taken the symbol across Tamil Nadu.
  • The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be TVK's first electoral contest.

"The overall expectations and the desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become the Chief Minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given," he told reporters in Chennai.

"The symbol has reached across Tamil Nadu with TVK workers enthusiastically taking it across the state," he added.

 

Two years after the launch of the party, the 2026 Assembly polls will be the first electoral battle of the 50 year-old Vijay-helmed TVK, Kumar said, expressing confidence of the party securing a massive win and Vijay becoming CM.

Vijay's long connection with 'whistle' 

Incidentally, one of actor Vijay's top hit songs is 'whistle podu', (play the whistle) from his 2024 film GOAT, which had some references to his then planned political foray.

He had acted in a film titled Bigil, which also means whistle.

Meanwhile, senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty, whose reported meeting with Vijay earlier had set off buzz of in the political circles, said the 2026 'election whistle' is blown in the state.

'The TN 2026 election 'whistle' is blown! All parties are now Ready Set Go :),' Chakravarty, Chairman - Professionals' Congress & Data Analytics, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
