Remained unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on differences with Cong



Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2026 14:21 IST
January 24, 2026 14:21 IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he has never violated the party's stated positions in Parliament, asserting that his only public disagreement in principle was over Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Answering questions during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode, Tharoor said he had taken a strong stand on that issue and remained 'unapologetic'.

Key Points

  • Shashi Tharoor said he has never violated the Congress' stated positions in Parliament, except for a principled disagreement over Operation Sindoor.
  • He said terror attacks should not go unpunished but without dragging India into prolonged conflict with Pakistan.
  • Tharoor stressed that national interest and security must override party differences.

His statement comes amidst recent reports stating 'Tharoor's differences with the party leadership', with a speculation that he is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders to sideline him.

 

Explaining his position, Tharoor said that, as an observer and writer, he had written a newspaper column after the Pahalgam incident, stating that it should not go unpunished and that there should be a kinetic response.

He said that while India is focused on development, it should not be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Pakistan, and that any action should be limited to targeting terrorist camps.

Tharoor said that to his surprise, the Indian government did exactly what he had recommended.

Tharoor invokes Nehru to back his stance

Tharoor said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who posed the famous question: "Who lives if India dies?"

"When India is at stake, when India's security and its place in the world are involved, India comes first," he said.

He added that political parties may have differences as part of the process of building a better India, but when national interests are involved, India must prevail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
