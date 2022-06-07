News
Vice-President Meets Qatar PM

Vice-President Meets Qatar PM

By Rediff News Bureau
June 07, 2022 12:14 IST
Qatar may have led the Muslim world's angry protests over statements made by a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and a BJP leader, but Vice-President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu's two-day visit to Doha over the weekend went off largely without a hitch.

For glimpses of Vice-President's Naidu's visit to Qatar, please click on the images.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Naidu with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sheikh Khalid Al Thani is a member of Qatar's ruling Al Thani family and has been prime minister since January 28, 2020. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Naidu with Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim.
The Shura Council is Qatar's 45-member parliament of sorts.
Naidu, of course, is chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the House of the Elders.Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: Hassan Al Ghanim has been speaker of the Qatar Shura Council since October 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu with Al Ghanim and others. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu addresses members of the Indian Diaspora at a community reception. 691,000 Indians live in Qatar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu interacts with members of the Indian business community in Qatar. India-Qatar trade was worth $15 billion last year. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The vice president at the Qatar National Museum. To the left is Sushil Modi, the BJP member of the Rajya Sabha and Bihar's former deputy chief minister. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
