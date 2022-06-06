News
Saudi condemns BJP leader's remarks on Prophet, lauds her suspension

Saudi condemns BJP leader's remarks on Prophet, lauds her suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 06, 2022 09:56 IST
Saudi Arabia on Monday joined Qatar, Iran and Kuwait to express its condemnation of the controversial remarks of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader against Prophet Mohammed and called for 'respect for beliefs and religions'.

IMAGE: Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Thane, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The ministry reiterated its 'permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion'.

 

It also rejected anything that give rise to prejudice against 'all religious figures and symbols'.

While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the 'Kingdom's position calling for respect for beliefs and religions'.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India's Ambassadors and the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, spokespersons of the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Kuwait said on Sunday that the Ambassadors 'conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements'.

In New Delhi, the BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
