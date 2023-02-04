News
Veteran singer Vani Jayaram found dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2023 16:23 IST
Veteran singer Vani Jayaram who has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including the very popular Hindi number 'Bole re Papihara' died in Chennai on Saturday.

 

She was 77 and was living all alone at a downtown apartment. Her husband predeceased her and she had no children.

The singer's maid turned up as usual for work on Saturday.

However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell.

Immediately, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed police.

In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, police broke open the door and found her dead.

IMAGE: Vani Jayaram. Photograph: ANI
