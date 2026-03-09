HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Odisha Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist Ashutosh Mishra

Odisha Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist Ashutosh Mishra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 09, 2026 15:41 IST

Odisha's journalism community mourns the death of veteran journalist Ashutosh Mishra, whose decades-long career significantly impacted the state's media landscape.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Veteran Odisha journalist Ashutosh Mishra passed away at the age of 68, marking a significant loss for the state's journalism community.
  • Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed their condolences, acknowledging Mishra's contributions to journalism.
  • Mishra, who was active in Odisha journalism for four decades, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
  • Ashutosh Mishra's last rites will be held after his daughter arrives from abroad.

Veteran Odisha journalist Ashutosh Mishra died at a hospital here, family sources said on Monday.

He was 68.

 

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over Mishra's demise.

Mishra, survived by wife Saroj, a son and a daughter, was active in journalism in Odisha for the last four decades.

"Mishra had a fever since Sunday morning. He watched the T20 World Cup match at home. Later, he complained of pain and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he breathed his last on Sunday night," they said.

The chief minister in a post on X said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to the world of journalism in Odisha. While conveying condolences to the bereaved family members, I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful departure of the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Patnaik, in a social media post, said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Odisha's senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra. His contributions throughout his long career in journalism will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to his bereaved family."

Family sources said that the last rites of the veteran journalist would be held after his daughter reaches Bhubaneswar from abroad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
