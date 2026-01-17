'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid deadly protests

Poignant scenes of relief and reunion unfolded at the Delhi airport on early Saturday as families embraced their loved ones who returned from Iran amid the worsening security situation there.

IMAGE: Several Indian nationals arrive at IGI airport in New Delhi from Iran amid escalating regional tensions. Photograph: ANI video grab

While some welcomed their children with flower garlands, a father held his daughter to his chest, smiling as tears welled up in his eyes -- a moving image capturing the tumult of emotions these families endured while their children were stranded amid the political unrest in Iran.

Since Friday night, families were seen waiting anxiously outside the arrival terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, scanning every group of passengers emerging through the gates in the hope of spotting a familiar face.

Many of those who returned from Iran on commercial flights, including students, described their last few days as tense and marked with uncertainty. "It was a very difficult time," said a student who arrived from Tehran.

"The situation on the streets was tense and the internet shutdown made us feel completely isolated. Reaching India and seeing our families waiting for us brought a sense of safety and relief," she said.

Recalling his departure from unrest-hit Iran, another student Shazid said the situation was uncertain, and the lack of communication made it worse.

"Once we were informed about the travel arrangements, there was a sense of relief. Reaching home and seeing our families waiting for us is something we truly needed," he said.

A young woman, who is studying at a medical college in Shiraz, said, "The internet was not working. So, we didn't exactly know what was happening around the country."

The student said the situation in the city she was in was "fine".

"We have come back on our own in a commercial flight, and not on the arrangement of the Indian government," she said.

Families said their anxiety peaked when there was a blackout, with little information about the safety of their loved ones.

Some relief came after the Indian embassy in Tehran stepped in, restored communication and began coordinating assistance for stranded nationals, they said.

Abbas Qazami, whose mother arrived on Saturday, recalled the anxious hours stretching into days as he awaited her safe return.

"When the internet was shut, we were extremely worried. We had no way to contact her. Once communication resumed and the embassy became actively involved, we felt reassured. We registered with the embassy as soon as the advisory was issued, and after that, the process was smooth," he said.

Families said the Indian Embassy remained in constant touch with citizens stranded in Iran, issuing advisories and guiding them through the process of homecoming.

Mohd Abbas, a relative of another returnee, said even limited communication helped families cope with the uncertainty. "There was tension throughout, but we trusted the embassy and the government. That trust helped us remain calm despite the situation," he said.

The Indian government had earlier advised all its nationals in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the country using any available means as the security situation deteriorated.

The advisory followed massive anti-government protests that began late last month after Iran's currency, the Rial, plunged to record lows.

The demonstrations later spread across all 31 provinces, evolving from protests over economic distress into broader demands for political change.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in his weekly media briefing on Friday, said, "At present, there are approximately 9,000 of our nationals living in Iran. Most of them are our students".

He said, the government will take every step in regard of the safety and interests of Indian nationals stranded amid the political unrest.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian Embassy in Iran urged nationals to leave the country using commercial flights or other available options and strongly advised against travel to Iran until the situation stabilises.