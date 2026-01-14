HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 16:22 IST

x

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.

Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest in the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities.

 

IRAN is Burning

IMAGE: A burnt car lies on the road following unrest in this screengrab from Iran's State media broadcast footage. Photograph: IRIB/WANA(West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burnt bus lies on the road. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles lie on the road. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: City workers remove rubble from the street in Isfahan. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged car lies outside a burning building in Rasht. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather at the Sabzqaba shrine in Dezful damaged in the unrest. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fire engulfes a building following unrest in Karaj. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

 

Support For And Against The Protests

IMAGE: Said and Guiti, who have lived in Spain for over 40 years as refugees from Iran, attend a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, in support of the national protests in Iran. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups burn images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally in solidarity with Iran's government in Tehran, outside the Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man shows a sign mentioning Trump during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Rome, Italy. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hold the 'Lion and Sun' pre-Iranian Revolution national flag during a rally in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hold signs during a rally in support of Iran in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman with a mock-up of a gunshot bullet wound on her forehead during a rally in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hold flags and light up their phones outside the US consulate in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators holds placards outside the Iranian embassy in London during a rally in support of the protests in Iran. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Iran moves UNSC after Trump's appeal to protesters
Iran moves UNSC after Trump's appeal to protesters
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
As protests spread, Iran signals readiness for war
As protests spread, Iran signals readiness for war
Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead
Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look1:08

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look

PM Modi attends 'Pongal' celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan3:32

PM Modi attends 'Pongal' celebrations at the residence of...

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls6:48

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO