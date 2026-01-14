Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.

Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest in the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities.

IRAN is Burning

IMAGE: A burnt car lies on the road following unrest in this screengrab from Iran's State media broadcast footage. Photograph: IRIB/WANA(West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: A burnt bus lies on the road. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles lie on the road. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: City workers remove rubble from the street in Isfahan. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged car lies outside a burning building in Rasht. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather at the Sabzqaba shrine in Dezful damaged in the unrest. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire engulfes a building following unrest in Karaj. Photograph: screengrab/IRIB/WANA/Reuters

Support For And Against The Protests

IMAGE: Said and Guiti, who have lived in Spain for over 40 years as refugees from Iran, attend a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, in support of the national protests in Iran. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups burn images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally in solidarity with Iran's government in Tehran, outside the Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

IMAGE: A man shows a sign mentioning Trump during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Rome, Italy. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold the 'Lion and Sun' pre-Iranian Revolution national flag during a rally in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold signs during a rally in support of Iran in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman with a mock-up of a gunshot bullet wound on her forehead during a rally in Rome. Photograph: Francesco Fotia/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold flags and light up their phones outside the US consulate in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators holds placards outside the Iranian embassy in London during a rally in support of the protests in Iran. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff