Indian airlines cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace

Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet on Thursday said some of their international flights have been impacted after Iran shut down its airspace amid widespread protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and growing tensions with the United States.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays.

"Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled," the airline said, and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

Air India uses Iranian airspace for flights to the US and Europe, and the alternative option is to fly over Iraq airspace.

In a post, IndiGo also said some of its international flights were "impacted" due to the "sudden airspace closure" by Iran.

"Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives," it said.

"This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference," it added.

SpiceJet also shared a similar travel update and attributed the impact on flights to airspace closure in Iran.

Since using Iraq's airspace will mean a longer duration, the aircraft will not have enough fuel to operate some of the services to the US, the source said.

With the Pakistan airspace closure, Air India is already taking longer routes for many of the West-bound flights.

Tensions are mounting between Iran and the US, with apprehensions that the situation could escalate into a conflict between the two countries.