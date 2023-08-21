News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Very complex manoeuvre: Ex-Isro chief on Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

Very complex manoeuvre: Ex-Isro chief on Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 21, 2023 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the expected touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday, former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair kept his fingers crossed and said it is a very complex manoeuvre and one has to be cautious as all systems have to work in unison for its success.

IMAGE: 'Vikram' lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully separated from the propulsion module. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nair, who headed the space agency when Chandrayaan-1 mission was launched in 2008, said a successful landing would herald a big beginning for ISRO's next phase of planetary exploration.

"It's a very complex manoeuvre. We narrowly missed it (soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kms (above the lunar surface)," he told PTI on Monday.

"So there are a host of things that have to work in unison....thrusters, sensors, altimeters, computer software and all those things. Any glitch happening anywhere...we can be in trouble," Nair said.

 

"We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed," he added.

According to ISRO, the lander module with the rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the Lunar surface around 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

Nair said: "Data we may collect from the (lunar) surface will be useful in identifying some minerals...rare minerals, if at all, helium-3 and so on. Also try to have some investigations as to what type of set up we can have near the lunar south pole either for exploration or human presence. It (successful soft-landing) is going to be a big beginning for ISRO's next phase of planetary exploration".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Russia's Luna-25 fails; only Chandrayaan-3 in race now
Russia's Luna-25 fails; only Chandrayaan-3 in race now
Chandrayaan-3's landing date, time revealed. See deets
Chandrayaan-3's landing date, time revealed. See deets
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup
Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup
6,841 corruption cases probed by CBI pending trials
6,841 corruption cases probed by CBI pending trials
Rashmika Sends Us A Kiss!
Rashmika Sends Us A Kiss!
'We didn't take our chances'
'We didn't take our chances'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chandrayaan-3 sends new images of Moon's far side

Chandrayaan-3 sends new images of Moon's far side

What's biggest challenge in Chandrayaan-3's landing?

What's biggest challenge in Chandrayaan-3's landing?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances