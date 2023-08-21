News
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 sends new images of Moon's far side

Chandrayaan-3 sends new images of Moon's far side

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 21, 2023 11:00 IST
The ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.

According to the space agency, to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module with rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 PM on August 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
