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Venugopal Files Defamation Suit Over Election Accusations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 10:04 IST

Congress leader K C Venugopal has initiated a defamation case against a Haryana resident, alleging politically driven accusations designed to undermine his reputation and influence the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Key Points

  • Congress leader K C Venugopal files defamation complaint against Gaurav Kumar for alleged baseless accusations before Kerala Assembly elections.
  • Venugopal claims the accusations are politically motivated and intended to tarnish his reputation and influence the upcoming elections.
  • The complaint alleges a 'well-planned conspiracy' to prevent the UDF from winning the April 9 Assembly polls.
  • The defamation case is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the accused failed to respond to a legal notice.
  • The case follows a separate 'ticket-for-money' FIR involving individuals connected to the Congress party.

Congress leader K C Venugopal has filed a defamation complaint against a Haryana-based man before a court here alleging that baseless and politically motivated accusations were made against him ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

The case was filed against Gaurav Kumar, before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Alappuzha, according to a party statement issued on Sunday.

 

In his complaint, Venugopal, also the Alappuzha MP, stated that the allegations were raised with clear electoral motives and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and public image.

The AICC general secretary pointed out that the claims pertain to the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections but surfaced only in 2026, raising doubts over their intent and timing, as per the party statement.

The Congress leader further alleged that the accused had publicised the claims through press conferences and disseminated them widely via media outlets and social media platforms.

He also noted that a complaint had already been submitted to the state police chief on February 23, 2026, regarding the matter.

Venugopal claimed that the allegations were part of a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at influencing the April 9 Assembly polls in the state and preventing the UDF from coming to power.

In the complaint, the senior leader added that the accusations were intended to damage the credibility he had built over years of public service.

The complaint has been filed under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the accused failed to respond to a legal notice or withdraw the allegations, it said.

Background: Allegations of "Ticket-for-Money"

The development comes after the Delhi police recently registered an FIR in connection with an alleged "ticket-for-money" case involving persons linked to the Congress.

According to Delhi police, the case stems from a complaint by a Haryana-based man who alleged that he was asked to pay large sums of money to secure an election ticket for his wife.

The complainant claimed that payments were made through multiple bank accounts as well as in cash over a period of time.

Police had said an investigation is underway to verify the claims and examine the financial trail, including bank transactions and cash exchanges.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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