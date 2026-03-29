K.C. Venugopal Claims Bribery Allegations are Politically Motivated

AICC leader K.C. Venugopal vehemently denies bribery allegations, claiming they are a politically motivated conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP and CPI(M) to undermine the Congress party.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points K.C. Venugopal denies bribery allegations related to Haryana Assembly election tickets.

Venugopal accuses the BJP and CPI(M) of sponsoring the bribery case as a political conspiracy.

He claims the Kerala Chief Minister is showing intolerance due to fear of electoral defeat.

Venugopal asserts that the UDF has not entered into any deals with communal parties.

He alleges that the CPI(M) has an evident alliance with the BJP and NDA in the election.

AICC leader K C Venugopal on Sunday alleged that the case registered against him and other Congress leaders over bribery-for-election-ticket allegation in Haryana was a "BJP-CPI(M) sponsored" move.

He was responding to questions from reporters here over a case registered against him and MP Kodikunnil Suresh on charges of allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a seat in the Haryana Assembly election.

"The petition was first submitted before the DGP under the Kerala chief minister. Why was no investigation conducted?" he asked.

The Congress leader said the case was fabricated as part of the election process, and he has also taken legal steps.

"This is a BJP-CPI(M) sponsored allegation. I have taken clear legal steps. I have also filed a complaint. Let there be an investigation," he said.

He added that he does not fear any probe as he has done nothing wrong.

Political Accusations and Alliances

He alleged that the Kerala CM was showing intolerance in recent days out of fear of electoral defeat.

"Will the chief minister dare to criticise Narendra Modi and Amit Shah? His comments against them are mild to ensure that they are not offended," he said.

Venugopal said the Congress and the UDF have not entered into any deal with communal parties, including the SDPI.

"The UDF is going to the election with a clear stand that it will not make any pact with communal parties," he said.

He further alleged that the CPI(M) has an "evident alliance" with the BJP and NDA in the election.