Delhi Police Arrest Vegetable Vendor for Child Molestation

A vegetable vendor in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, prompting a swift police investigation and raising concerns about child safety in the community.

Key Points A 25-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

The Delhi police received a PCR call reporting the molestation and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Police analysed CCTV footage from over 100 cameras to identify the accused, Dharmender.

Dharmender confessed to the crime during interrogation and was found to be a local vegetable vendor.

A 25-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl outside her residence in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official, a PCR call was received at Nihal Vihar police station on April 4, reporting that a girl had been molested by an unidentified man who fled from the spot after committing the offence.

The statement of the girl was recorded in the presence of her parents. Based the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

A team was formed to identify and arrest the accused. During the investigation, the team analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the accused was spotted near Laxmi Park, the officer said.

Acting on the lead, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused, identified as Dharmender.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the offence. Further enquiry revealed that he is a vegetable vendor in the nearby area," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.