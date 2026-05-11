HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 16:02 IST

x

India's Centre is set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act from July 1, promising enhanced rural employment opportunities.

VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

IMAGE: The new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will replace MGNREGA nationwide from July 1.
  • The new Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment to rural households, an increase from the 100 days under MGNREGA.
  • The transition from MGNREGA to the new framework will be seamless, ensuring no disruption to workers.
  • Wages will be transferred directly to workers' accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, with provisions for delay compensation.
  • The government has allocated Rs 95,692.31 crore for 2026-27, the highest-ever budget for a rural employment programme.

The Centre on Monday announced that the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households, it said. 

Key Features Of The New Employment Act

In a statement, the Ministry of Rural Development described it as a "historic transition" in India's rural development architecture, aligned with the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047".

The Act seeks to usher in a "future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation" while strengthening livelihood security, rural incomes and village-level infrastructure development, it said.

According to notifications issued by the ministry, the VB-G RAM G Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories on July 1, and the MGNREGA will stand repealed from the same date.

Seamless Transition For Workers

The ministry statement assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless, without disruption to workers.

"Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly," the notification said.

The existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new "Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards" are issued, it said, adding that workers without job cards can continue to register at the gram panchayat level.

Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, the ministry said.

Wage Payments And Compensation

Draft rules related to wage payments, grievance redressal, allocation norms, administrative expenditure and transitional provisions are being prepared in consultation with states and Union Territories and will soon be published for public consultation, it added.

Under the VB-G RAM G Act framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work will be entitled to 125 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year, an increase from the existing 100-day guarantee under MGNREGA.

Employment will have to be provided within the prescribed timeframe, failing which workers will remain eligible for unemployment allowance as per the provisions of the Act.

Direct Benefit Transfer And Budget Allocation

The government also emphasised timely and transparent wage payments, stating that wages will continue to be transferred directly into workers' bank or post office accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Payments will be made weekly or within 15 days from the closure of the muster roll, failing which workers will be entitled to delay compensation.

The Centre said the allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore for 2026-27 is the highest-ever Budget Estimate allocation for a rural employment programme. Including the likely contribution of states, the total programme outlay is expected to exceed Rs 1.51 lakh crore, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Is Renaming Govt Schemes A Solution?
Is Renaming Govt Schemes A Solution?
'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'
'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
New Rural Jobs Bill Sparks International Concern
New Rural Jobs Bill Sparks International Concern
Why Modi is not good at implementation
Why Modi is not good at implementation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in Barasat District Court amid tight security2:49

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in...

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin0:45

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple4:43

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO