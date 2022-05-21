News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi professor arrested for FB post on 'Shivling'

Delhi professor arrested for FB post on 'Shivling'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 21, 2022 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

Photograph: @ratanlal72/Twitter

They said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

 

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gyanvapi: Can ascertain religious character, says SC
Gyanvapi: Can ascertain religious character, says SC
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
Top Gun: Maverick Review
Top Gun: Maverick Review
Consumer protection agency heat on Ola, Uber
Consumer protection agency heat on Ola, Uber
Turning Point: Ashwin's Royal Knock
Turning Point: Ashwin's Royal Knock
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi

Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi

Better if 'senior' judge hears Gyanvapi case: SC

Better if 'senior' judge hears Gyanvapi case: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances