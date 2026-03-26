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Home  » News » Speeding Van Kills Woman, Injures Two Sisters in Jaisalmer

Speeding Van Kills Woman, Injures Two Sisters in Jaisalmer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 20:06 IST

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A tragic road accident in Jaisalmer resulted in the death of a young woman and injuries to her two sisters after a speeding van careened off the road, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving.

Key Points

  • A woman identified as Raveena Sapera died after being struck by a speeding van in Jaisalmer.
  • Two other sisters, Kalpana and Mamta Sapera, sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
  • The accident occurred in the Gafur Bhatta area when the van driver lost control near a speed breaker.
  • The van driver was also injured and is currently hospitalised.

A woman was killed and her two sisters were injured after a speeding van hit them while they were walking along the roadside here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gafur Bhatta area under Kotwali police station limits.

 

The van was heading towards the city when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a speed breaker. The van veered off the road and hit the three sisters walking along the roadside, police said.

Details of the Victims and Driver

"One of the sisters, Raveena Sapera (18), died in the accident. The other two, Kalpana and Mamta Sapera, were injured and are undergoing treatment," they said.

The van driver was also injured and has been hospitalised, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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