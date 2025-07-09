HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bridge collapses in Vadodara, vehicles fall in river

Bridge collapses in Vadodara, vehicles fall in river

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 09, 2025 12:23 IST

x

Three persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river when the portion of a four-decade-old bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Five to six vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river after a slab of the Gambhira bridge, located on the river which connects central Gujarat and Saurashtra regions of the state, collapsed, Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

"Three persons have died and five others have been rescued," Patel told mediapersons.

 

He said the bridge was constructed in 1985, and its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required.

"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," the minister said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to reach the site and conduct a probe into the reason for the collapse, he said.

Visuals showed the entire slab of the bridge between two piers having collapsed.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 am, and the vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan earlier said.

Teams from the Vadodara fire department and locals joined the rescue operation which was still on, an official said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also left for the incident site with rescue equipment, the official said.

The 900-metre-long Gambhira bridge has 23 piers and connects Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat. It was inaugurated in 1985.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Middle Vaitarna Dam gates lifted amid rain, Mumbai reservoirs at 67.88%
Middle Vaitarna Dam gates lifted amid rain, Mumbai reservoirs at 67.88%
Who's To Be Blamed For Bridge Collapses?
Who's To Be Blamed For Bridge Collapses?
Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor
Rebuilt British-era Mumbai bridge named after Op Sindoor
4 killed in Indrayani river bridge collapse in Pune
4 killed in Indrayani river bridge collapse in Pune
Five bridge collapses that shocked India
Five bridge collapses that shocked India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala2:04

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village1:36

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China border, 18 missing1:26

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD